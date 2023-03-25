Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.45. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 12,811 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

