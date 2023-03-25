Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.78

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $5.45. Manitex International shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 12,811 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Manitex International Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
