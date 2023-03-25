Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAKSY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

