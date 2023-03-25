Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $351.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $335.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

