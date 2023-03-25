Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matterport presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.95.

MTTR stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $782.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,228.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matterport by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after acquiring an additional 261,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matterport by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Matterport by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after acquiring an additional 471,308 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

