Mcdonald Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.84.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $138.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

