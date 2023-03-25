Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,101,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after purchasing an additional 395,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

ZTS stock opened at $164.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.