Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,700 Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,344,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,163,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

