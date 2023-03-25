Mcdonald Partners LLC Raises Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp Trading Up 5.2 %

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also

