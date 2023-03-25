Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 4,399 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.63. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PARA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

