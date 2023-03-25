McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.32 and a 200-day moving average of $263.39. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.19.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

