Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $1.88 Million Stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Kline acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,820,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,814,794.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Kline acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,342.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 324,600 shares of company stock worth $3,820,280. Insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.14. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

