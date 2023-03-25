Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

