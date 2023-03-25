Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN opened at $344.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.48 and a 200 day moving average of $317.40. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

