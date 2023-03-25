Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 10,462 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.16% of Barings BDC worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 10.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $161,297.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. Oppenheimer cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.