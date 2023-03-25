Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 11,277 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware decreased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.37% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGBD. TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 47.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

