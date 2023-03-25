Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 125 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $432.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $87.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.56, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $443.12 and its 200 day moving average is $412.46. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

