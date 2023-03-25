Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 16,086 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $12.46 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hercules Capital

In related news, Director Wade Loo bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

(Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.