Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 259 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $147.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

