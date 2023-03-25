Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 3,240 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. argenx accounts for 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in argenx were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in argenx by 144.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 728.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $360.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.30 and its 200 day moving average is $372.08. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.07% and a negative net margin of 159.36%. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.64.

argenx Profile

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.