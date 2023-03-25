McLean Asset Management Corp Has $898,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

