McLean Asset Management Corp Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $336.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.18.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

