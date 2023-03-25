McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 7,371 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

