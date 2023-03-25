McLean Asset Management Corp Takes $244,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 131,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

