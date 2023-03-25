MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Up 0.8%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 2,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,506,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 963,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,646,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 1,075.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

