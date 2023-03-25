Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,280 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

