MELD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.63 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. MELD has a total market cap of $26.63 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MELD has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.00331233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.68 or 0.25908792 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010119 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,577,714,006 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01757868 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,557,680.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

