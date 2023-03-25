Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 63,165 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,165 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,373 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 68,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

