Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,935,010 shares in the company, valued at $156,377,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,826 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Simulations Plus Stock Up 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29 and a beta of 0.53. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. Analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

