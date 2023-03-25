Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of DMC Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DMC Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth $426,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in DMC Global by 55.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DMC Global by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $398.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). DMC Global had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $175.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DMC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

