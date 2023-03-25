Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 12.6% This Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.17 million and approximately $705,154.27 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

