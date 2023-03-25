Metawar (METAWAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.40

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Metawar has a market cap of $84.02 million and $27.40 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00334526 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,171.34 or 0.26166314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00040876 USD and is up 9.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $60.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

