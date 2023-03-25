Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Up 3.7%

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 622,879 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 660,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Meten Holding Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meten Holding Group Company Profile

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

