Meter Governance Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.97 or 0.00010876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.32 million and approximately $121,543.74 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,102,819 coins and its circulating supply is 16,946,516 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,096,780 with 16,944,472 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.98246133 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $185,600.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

