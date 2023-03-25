Metis Price Down 15% This Week (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $302,789.65 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metis has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metis

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metis is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

