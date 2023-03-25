MetisDAO (METIS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.94 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $26.56 or 0.00096446 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $118.22 million and $2.94 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00199839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,546.33 or 1.00019203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.42512648 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,609,417.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

