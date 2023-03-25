MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,637 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,101 shares of the airline’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 176,605 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 19,901,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,820,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

