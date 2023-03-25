MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kennametal by 6.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 236,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 945.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 116,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.