MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. CWM LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CMA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.40. 8,394,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

