MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.61. 3,505,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

