MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,152,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $484,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $460.78. 138,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $607.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.66.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

