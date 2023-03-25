MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 141 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.36. 138,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.90. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

