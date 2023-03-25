MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 664 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 261,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.32 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

