Mina Market Cap Hits $691.08 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Mina has a market capitalization of $691.08 million and $33.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00330007 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,080.58 or 0.25812823 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010082 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,015,923,773 coins and its circulating supply is 873,501,822 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,614,172.8400393 with 873,052,538.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.82698237 USD and is down -7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $59,997,297.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.