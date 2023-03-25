ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ModivCare worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 81.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after buying an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 365.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 64,210 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 55.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ModivCare by 93.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 112.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ModivCare Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

MODV stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ModivCare Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.