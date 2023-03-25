Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Monro has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,612,000 after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,017,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,918,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,106,000 after acquiring an additional 79,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

