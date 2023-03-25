Moonbeam Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.11 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $226.00 million and $5.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00060738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018026 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 604,095,181 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

