Morgan Stanley Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

