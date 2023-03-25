Morgan Stanley Trims ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Target Price to $65.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.83.

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $92.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

