Morgan Stanley Trims Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Target Price to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.10.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

