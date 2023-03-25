Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.46 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.45.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.